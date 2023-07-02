If there is one thing every one of us human beings experience it is looking forward to future events. Our lives characteristically are scheduled from one such event to another. We find our calendars highlighted with such upcoming events – a party, a movie, a trip, a lunch or dinner, a wedding, vacation, a new car, or simply a walk in the park.
It is interesting how small things of little consequence or significance can loom as anticipated pleasures; for me a bowl of ice cream, my wife serving me scalloped potatoes, fried mush, or pork tenderloin, a cherry pie, or a chicken casserole – more often it is the anticipation of concluding my day with popcorn and the news. For others the anticipation of a day at the lake, camping, fishing, or enjoying a sporting event might be more in line.
Every “joy” I have written about so far is identified as not happiness or peace but rather a momentary passing pleasure.
Joy is an ongoing state and condition of our person, not dependent on intermittent pleasures to distract us from the boring doldrums of ourselves.
Having been raised on a farm with hands in the dirt, I find gardening, lawn, and landscape work – though covered in sweat and dirt – really fulfilling for me, rejuvenating in mind and body.
For years writing articles, which typically take some hours, affords me the anticipation of being of some spiritual or psychological assistance to you, the reader — a very special thrill.
Along the road of life an upbeat, joyful person sees signs that promise joy. A depressed, sad person does not see many if any positive signs along the road of life.
A joyful and a sad person may have much the same life – identical health, employment, families, life events, hardships, and disappointments, tragedies, health issues, marital stress, job jeopardy, children, and grandchildren challenges. A major difference in people is how they understand the purpose and goal of life. If our mind is “earth bound” – to achieve earthly possessions and pleasures – life’s road sign of an inevitable forthcoming defines life on earth as a conclusion and comprehensive failure. Such an understanding of life imposes a sure and pervasive feeling of sadness.
To believe in a heaven and the marvels of Jesus Christ to empower us to forgive, love, and serve one another, to see life not as not a selfish pursuit of pleasures but rather the opportunity to help and serve one another; to seek glory not for self but for a loving Father and Creator; to see all the world with every creature made with perfection far exceeding human ability, to listen to the universe shouting out praise and honor to its Maker – all establish a large neon flashing light along our road of life that reads: Anticipate Heaven – Endless life and happiness ahead!
Closing our eyes to that sign turns our life attention to ourselves, seeking an earthly heaven; a choice that prescribes self-service, abuse of others, greed, dishonesty, and sadness with absolute failure and death ahead. “He who seeks to save his life will lose it” [Luke 17:33].
The anticipation of heaven permeates life with joy, despite its pains.
