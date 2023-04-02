Every week for 24 years I wrote an article for the Times-Tribune and the Sentinel-Echo. A sudden and unexpected termination of this joyful task was one of the many impacts of the pandemic.
Although my article writing stopped my aging did not. About to celebrate (with total credit and praise to God) my ninth decade, I pondered whether I should just throw in the towel. I am not exempt from senility; especially in recalling names, places and the spelling of words. Psychological test show that the words of a song are more readily retained. I find the melodies and words of church hymns still resonating in my head, though not heard in many decades.
However, the clarity of “the good old days” of America are frequently recalled – especially the days during my elementary school years during WWll. Although those days were tenuous and stressful – Americans were united and philosophically on the same page.
Perhaps the most profound difference in those 1940 years from today, is the experience of Sundays – churches were full, and stores were empty.
My contemporaries know all about hay, corn, chickens, cows, and pigs.
They also recall a rural America with no electricity, running water or a furnace. With an onslaught of urban conveniences and monetary income, that rural family life vanished during the 20 years following WWll.
All rural homes — which reach back endless centuries – had an isolation that was an insulation. There was not a 24/7 bombardment from the media world, penetrating and overriding parental influence. Unless raised by astute and committed parents, children today are swept away by a frivolous and amoral America.
With the yesteryear of dad in the field and mom in the kitchen, the family unit was close knit. Daily hours with parents void of intrusions, were family life throughout the world. Parental time to bond with children today requires prioritizing children.
Most Americans today prefer having two paychecks, a babysitter and NOT a shabby home or car: a potential correlation to adolescent delinquency.
Yes, the good old days of rural life were rough, but children had parents.
The Rev. John Burkhart Ph.D, is a retired Episcopal priest and retired professor of psychology. Contact him at jandmburkhart@yahoo.com.
