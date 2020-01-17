A fellow who stopped by to visit one of his redneck friends was surprised to see him wearing panty hose.
The man asked: “When did you start wearing those things?”
The redneck replied: “The day my wife found them in my glove compartment.”
The late Minnie Pearl, the wonderfully funny Nashville comedienne, used to get big laughs when she’d tell that joke on the Grand Ole Opry.
There are some things a man can do that just seem out of place, and I suppose wearing panty hose would be among those things. But you might like to know that old age can bring circulatory issues that lead to doctors prescribing what men prefer to call “waist-high compression stockings.” It turns out the compression helps with varicose veins and other leg conditions that can befall older men.
Age can creep up on us, bringing with it all kinds of indignities. Jesus told us in John 21:18 that when we’re young, we dress ourselves and go wherever we want, but when we’re old, someone else dresses us and takes us places we’d rather not go.
I was reminded of that when my friend Doris Taylor of London, Kentucky, sent me a Scottish poem, "I’m Fine Thank You," written by Constance O’Neon. Here’s what it said:
There is nothing the matter with me
I'm as healthy as can be.
I have arthritis in both my knees
And when I talk, I talk with a wheeze,
My pulse is weak and my blood is thin,
But I'm awfully well for the shape I'm in.
Arch supports I have for my feet,
Or I wouldn't be able to go on the street.
Sleep is denied me night after night,
But every morning I find I'm all right,
My memory is failing, my head's in a spin
But I'm awfully well for the shape I'm in.
The moral is this, as my tale I unfold,
That for you and me who are growing old,
It's better to say, "I'm fine" with a grin,
Than to let folks know the shape we're in.
As the years begin to add up and the body begins to fail, who’s to say whether we might one day end up wearing pantyhose or, uh, compression stockings. But, if we do, let’s hope it’s because of a medical issue and not because an angry wife found a pair in the glove compartment.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky., 40359.
