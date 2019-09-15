My good friend Seymour Wattenbarger, a Baptist preacher in Kentucky’s Appalachian region, offered up a tale so funny that I just had to share it with you.
It seems a kindergarten teacher asked her kids to bring in “show and tell” items that represent their religions.
The first child took his turn, saying, “My name in Benjamin. I am Jewish, and this is a Star of David.”
The second child said, “My name is Mary. I am Catholic, and this is a crucifix.”
The third child said, “My name is Bubba. I am a Baptist, and this is a casserole dish.”
If someone were to ask you what item best represents your religion, what would you say? As a Baptist who absolutely loves potluck dinners, I might be inclined to go with the casserole dish. But, to give it further thought, I think I’d want to go with an Ebenezer stone.
Such a stone is talked about in 1 Samuel, 7:12. God had given the Israelites a great victory against their enemies.
“Afterward, Samuel took a stone and set it up between Mizpah and Shen He named it Ebenezer, saying, ‘Hitherto, the Lord has helped us.’”
Every time the Israelites looked at that stone from that point on, they’d be reminded that the Lord is their helper. All of us need such reminders from time to time. A popular Southern Gospel song some years ago called for us “to go back to the old landmark” to see places that serve as reminders of what the Lord has done for us.
People who have moved to other parts of the country always love to come back home to their childhood churches that meant so much in their spiritual upbringing. Once there, they love to walk into the Sunday school room where, as children, they squirmed and wiggled as a beloved Christian lady taught them fundamentals of the faith. They love to go into the sanctuary, and sit in the very pew where they had listened to the singing and the sermons long years before.
With tears welling in their eyes, some will remember an altar call when they made it down the aisle, kneeled down and accepted Jesus as their savior. They might even look at the very spot where they prayed the sinner’s prayer.
Perhaps you’ve noticed Ebenezer stones in the front yards of lots of homes near where you live. One of my closest neighbors has a huge one beside his driveway, and every time I see it, I’m reminded of how the Lord has blessed him and his family so much over the years.
Such a stone is a great way to let the world know you stand with the Lord and that you acknowledge all the victories he has handed you in life.
In a show and tell, of course, a casserole dish would be a lot easier to carry into the classroom that a big heavy stone.
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or by calling 502-514-6857.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.