An old man was walking along a rural road one day when he happened across a frog that called out to him, saying “If you kiss me, I'll turn into a beautiful princess.”
The man simply picked up the frog and put it in the top pocket of his bibbed overalls.
The frog peeked out of the bibs and said again, “Hey, if you kiss me I’ll turn into a beautiful princess and I'll love you forever.”
The man took the frog out, smiled at it, and put it back in his pocket.
The frog yelled, again, “Didn’t you hear me? If you kiss me, I’ll become a beautiful princess, and I’ll love you forever. Why won’t you kiss me?”
The man took the frog back out of his pocket, looked into its beady little eyes and said: “Look, I’m 85 years old. I have no need for a girlfriend. But a talking frog, now that’s worth something.”
Sometimes, as that old joke shows, it can be difficult to get others to do what you ask. I’m glad our heavenly Father isn’t like that. The Bible tells us that Christians never have to worry about being shoved into God’s pocket and ignored.
I love that old hymn of the church that says “He walks with me and talks with me and tells me I am his own.”
It’s difficult for some people to grasp the love of God. How could the creator of all that exists be mindful of a mere person?
Yet, He gives us assurance in his word that He loves us and is involved in all aspects of our lives. In the Gospel of Matthew, He explains just how closely he keeps tabs on each of us, event to the point of knowing how many hairs we have on our heads. “The very hairs of your head are all numbered” (Matthew 10:30).
What’s clear is that God doesn’t love us because we are lovable. Too often we’re anything but lovable. Yet, our Lord looks beyond our warts and blemishes, and sees potential.
I’m always amazed at what the Lord is able to accomplish through people who surrender their lives to Him. Former drunks become preachers of the gospel. Brawlers become loving fathers. Addicts become faithful deacons.
“If any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold all things are become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17).
In a sense, we’re kind of like that frog in dire need of a transformation. Be assured that God can and will transform everyone who will but ask Him.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.