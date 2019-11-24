You might have heard about the two fellows who worked for the gas company. Having finished a meter check, one of the guys challenged the other to a foot race back to the truck.
As each strained to outrun the other, an old lady in a bathrobe came from behind, passing them both, huffing and puffing and looking anxiously over her shoulder. They stopped her to ask what was wrong.
“When I see gas company employees running as hard and fast as you were, you’d better believe I’m going to run, too.”
The Bible tells us there are things we should flee from because staying put could lead to spiritual calamity. “Flee” is a strong word. It casts the image of people in such a hurry that they who don’t even stop to grab any of life’s necessities or niceties. “Flee” conjures up images of people running with urgency as far and as fast as possible.
When the Apostle Paul was writing to the young preacher Timothy, he offered him some advice that seems absolutely foreign in modern day America. Paul told Timothy to flee from the human tendency to love money.
“For the love of money is the root of all evil, which, while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows. But thou, O man of God, flee these things, and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness” (1 Timothy 6:10-11).
In other words, Paul told Timothy he should seek after what’s truly valuable – righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience and meekness – rather than to chase the almighty dollar.
Lots of people thought I had absolutely lost my mind not so long ago when I left a high-paying job to serve as pastor of a very small church in rural Kentucky. It seemed to go against everything we’re taught about the American dream of earning a big paycheck, owning a huge home, and living lavishly.
The fact is, all of us should strive to do what the Lord would have us do, no matter what people might say. “The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way. Though he fall, he shall not be utterly cast down, for the Lord upholdeth him with his hand. I have been young, and now am old, yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken nor his seed begging bread” (Psalm 37:23-25).
Why do people chase after money and material goods anyway? Someone once wisely said they had never seen a hearse pulling a U-Haul trailer. In other words, we can’t take anything with us when we leave this world, but, if we’re fortunate, we can leave something behind – a clear testimony that we sought to love and serve God rather than to love money and chase after the riches of this world.
There are things more important than money, and that truth might become altogether clear if you, like that old lady, were to see a couple gas company employees running down the street as fast as they could. You’d might just leave everything behind and flee down that street, even if all you have on is a bathrobe.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or by writing P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359.
