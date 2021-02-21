The pastor announced that the church’s board members would meet immediately after the Sunday morning service.
When the board members gathered in a side room for the meeting, they noticed a visitor who had never attended the church before that day.
“My friend,” said the pastor, “didn’t you understand that this is a meeting of the board?”
“Yes,” said the visitor, “and after today’s sermon, I suppose I’m just as bored as the rest of these folks.”
It seems to me that it takes great effort for a pastor to make the Word of God boring. In fact, there is nothing more exciting than the bible. It is action packed from beginning to end.
The greatest writers in this world have never been able to create fiction that begins to compare to the truth of the Scriptures. Elijah, a prophet of God, was a Rambo thousands of years before “Rambo” appeared on the Big Screen. Sampson was a Superman long before “Superman” became a superhero.
The afternoon TV soap operas have never created a woman as villainous and conniving as Jezebel of the Old Testament or as beautiful and appealing as Esther. And, certainly, no one could ever create a plot more moving than that of a Father who allowed his only Son to be brutally killed in exchange for the lives of others.
Honestly, someone could easily argue that it’s nothing short of sinful for preachers to make such an action-packed Book boring. Church would be beyond exciting if preachers would do nothing more than read the adventures of folks like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego.
Congregations would be thrilled if pastors simply read about Daniel in the den of lions, or little David facing a giant named Goliath, or a fine young man named Joseph being sold as a slave, thrown into prison only to rise through the ranks to become one of the most powerful men in the world, or of a good man named Stephen being stoned to death by an angry mob for no good reason, or of Paul standing before great leaders and proclaiming Jesus as the Messiah, or of Jesus healing the sick, speaking words that allowed paralyzed men to walk again, restoring sight to the blind, making the deaf hear, feeding great multitudes of people with a couple little fish, dragging a cross up Mount Calvary where he’d be crucified, or, and especially, of Jesus being raised from the dead and walking out of that tomb, thus defeating death, hell and the grave.
Truly, it takes real talent to make any of that boring. What it takes is someone who strays from the Scriptures and adds bunk that probably shouldn’t be included in sermons at all.
We all know that the Word of God is alive and powerful and sharper than a two-edged sword. A preacher who stands before his congregation and starts swinging a two-edged sword will be anything but boring. Folks are going to be watching and listening very closely to that man.
Oh, for preachers to use the Bible as a sword instead of a sleeping pill.
If ever our pastors call a meeting of the church “bored,” let’s hope no one shows up.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
