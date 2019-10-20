By now you’ve no doubt heard about the old man who stopped in at the Chevrolet dealership and took a Corvette for a test drive. He hit the interstate and zipped the car up to 90 mph.
That’s when he passed a police officer who flipped on his lights and siren. The old man, feeling rebellious, pushed the accelerator to the floor, getting the Corvette up to 160 mph before his better judgement kicked in and he pulled over.
The officer walked up to the Corvette and looked at the old man, sighed and said, “Sir, it’s Friday. My shift ends in five minutes, and I can do without this paperwork. If you can give me a good excuse for driving like that, one that I’ve never heard before, I’ll let you go.”
The old man thought for a minute and said, “Years ago, my wife ran off with a police officer. I thought you were bringing her back.”
"Have a good day,” the officer said, laughing as he walked back to his cruiser.
So often we say “have a good day” to one another without giving it a lot of thought. But, truthfully, we should remind ourselves to enjoy every good day. Life can be difficult. Bad days will come to us all from time to time. That’s all the more reason to enjoy the good days.
A very uplifting worship song, based on Psalm 118:24, is an excellent reminder to us all. It says, “This is the day the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
You’ve probably noticed our tendency to spoil today with worries and fears about tomorrow. We can get so wrapped up in what might happen tomorrow that we aren’t able to fully enjoy the good things the Lord has given us today. That’s unfortunate.
One of the great preachers of yesteryear, John Wesley, was amazed by the joy he saw in a very poor man he had met. That man owned only one coat and lived in such poverty that he didn’t even have a bed to sleep on. Yet, he was an unusually happy person. Wesley couldn’t imagine why a man in such straits would be so happy. The man explained his joy was in the Lord: “He has given me life and being, a heart to love him and, above all else, a heart to serve him.”
That man, Wesley observed, knew the meaning of true thankfulness, despite his situation, which brings us back to the old man driving 160 mph. Let me offer a bit of advice; if ever you try that, don’t expect leniency, no matter your excuse. Instead, you should be prepared to thank him for the chauffeured ride to the hoosegow.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or by calling 502-514-6857.
