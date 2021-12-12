I’ve always loved the story about the cocky young sheriff’s deputy who pulled in the driveway of an old farmer and informed him he was going to search his farm for a moonshine still.
The old farmer said, “OK, but don’t go in that field right over yonder.”
The deputy said: “Mister, you see this badge? This badge means I can go wherever I want to go, whenever I want to go, no questions asked.”
The old farmer nodded politely and went about his chores.
A few minutes later, the farmer heard screams and saw the deputy sprinting across the field, a huge bull chasing right behind him and gaining ground.
The old farmer yelled to the deputy: “Your badge. Your badge. Show him your badge.”
The Bible warns in Proverbs 21:5 that doing things without thinking through the potential consequences is a very bad idea. You’ve probably known people who have made very bad decisions on the fly and truly regretted them.
Perhaps you remember Jepthah, the Old Testament judge, who vowed that if God would allow him to win a battle over the Ammonites, he’d make a burnt offering of whatever first came out of his door when he returned home. Turned out, it wasn’t a whatever that ran out of the house first. It was a whoever. His only daughter rushed out to welcome Jepthah home. That beloved little girl, who had been so excited to see her father, ended up being sacrificed.
That’s one of the saddest passages in the Bible. It’s altogether heartbreaking. It’s a complete tragedy. It’s impossible to imagine the pain.
The takeaway is that we, too, can inflict heartbreak, tragedy and pain on those around us when we make boneheaded decisions. So, slow down, think things through, and make decisions only after thinking through the ramifications.
Jepthah might have been able to watch his daughter grow up to become an amazing woman, if only he had considered the potential consequences.
The cocky young sheriff’s deputy may have avoided a bruising from an angry bull if he had used his brain.
And you and I may have many fewer regrets in life if we use our heads for something other than hat racks.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
