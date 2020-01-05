A story is told about two old hillbillies who had lived their entire lives high up in the mountains. They were making their yearly trek into town for supplies when they met a Catholic priest with his arm in a sling. They asked the priest what had happened.
“I slipped and fell in the bathtub,” the priest said.
The hillbillies walked along quietly a good distance before one asked the other: “What’s a bathtub anyway?”
The other replied: “How should I know? I’m not Catholic.”
It would seem those old rascals were lacking in some basic knowledge in the area of personal hygiene. Well, truth be told, there are lots of people living around us who are lacking in their basic knowledge in the area of scripture. That’s why, when Christmas draws near, it’s important for us to share what we know about the birth of Christ.
“Now the birth of Jesus Christ was on this wise: When as his mother Mary was espoused to Joseph, before they came together, she was found with child of the Holy Ghost.
“Then Joseph her husband, being a just man, and not willing to make her a public example, was minded to put her away privily. But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is of the Holy Ghost. And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Jesus, for he shall save his people from their sins.
“Now all this was done, that it might be fulfilled which was spoken of the Lord by the prophet, saying, ‘Behold, a virgin shall be with child, and shall bring forth a son, and they shall call his name Emmanuel, which being interpreted is, God with us.’
“Then Joseph being raised from sleep did as the angel of the Lord had bidden him, and took unto him his wife: And knew her not till she had brought forth her firstborn son: and he called his name Jesus” (Matthew 1:18-25).
It’s unthinkable that two old hillbillies wouldn’t know what a bathtub is, but it is quite possible, considering they lived high up in the mountains where baths weren’t considered necessary. By the same token, we might consider it unthinkable that we might live among people who don’t know about the birth of Christ, but that is also quite possible, considering most families nowadays focus more on Santa than on the Christ child.
Let’s do our part to make sure our families know about Jesus.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or by writing to P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky., 40359.
