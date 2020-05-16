Bubba called his fishing buddy – the one with the bass boat – and invited him to go to the lake.
“I can’t go,” the buddy said. “I’m staying home so I don’t catch Coronavirus.”
“I don’t think you need to worry about that,” Bubba protested. “You never catch anything.”
Coronavirus has affected virtually everyone across our country in one way or another. Some have become very sick as a result of this scourge. Some have died. Some have been laid off or lost their jobs altogether. Others have seen their businesses close permanently. Some are dealing with levels of anxiety like never before as their bank accounts dwindle and they wrestle with how they’ll pay the bills.
What makes this pandemic especially tough is we haven’t been able to get together with other believers inside our church buildings, where we have always found a source of strength to face whatever comes against us.
We’ve all heard the admonition from Hebrews 10:25 so many times about “not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some.” That verse goes on to tell us we should be exhorting, or encouraging, one another.
If there’s good to come from the Covid-19 pandemic, it just may be that we have been given a healthy new appreciation for church, where we truly experience God’s love and the love of fellow believers. I know I have missed being together in person with my church family, and I expect you have, too.
It just may be that we now have a stronger appreciation for the value of a word of encouragement, a friendly smile, a firm handshake, or a warm hug. Those are things that cost nothing but that we’ve come to value in recent weeks more than our most cherished material possessions.
Let me tell you, there’s nothing like a loving church family. These are people who will stand by you when the rest of the world stands against you. These are people who will love you unconditionally. These are people you will miss deeply and who will miss you deeply when something like Coronavirus separates you.
You might run into folks out in the community, like Bubba, who want to fish with you because you have a bass boat and a full tackle box. But in the church, you find people who want to fish with you because they enjoy your company.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com or by calling 502-514-6857.
