I have always enjoyed the story about the man who watched his wife prepare a ham for Sunday dinner. As she got it ready to go into the oven, he was struck by the fact that she cut about three inches off each end of it.
“Why did you do that?” The man asked. “Don’t you know that’s a waste of good ham?”
“That’s just what you do,” she replied. “That’s the way my mom taught me to prepare a ham for baking.”
“But why?” the husband asked.
“I’m not sure,” the woman said “But I’ll call Mom and ask.”
Her Mom said, “I’m not sure why we do that. I learned it from your Grandma. Call her, and let her explain why.”
Grandma explained, “My baking pan is a little small, and that’s the only way I can fit a ham into it.”
Can you imagine that, people doing things a certain way for generations without knowing why or bothering to ask why?
I wonder if the way we do church would change if we were to examine the things we do and ask the “why” question. “Why do it that way?” “Is there a better way to do it?”
When COVID-19 became dangerously widespread in the local area, we began to ask, “is there a safer way to do church?” At our church, for the past 150 years, we had been gathering in the sanctuary, singing praises and listening to sermons. But we realized continuing to crowd into the sanctuary could put our most vulnerable church members at risk. We asked ourselves what we could do to protect them without shutting down altogether. The answer we came up with was drive-in church.
We bought an FM transmitter that allowed us to broadcast a signal that covered the church grounds. That allowed our folks to drive in, point their front bumpers toward the church, turn their radio to a specified frequency, and see and hear everything from a pulpit that we had set up on the porch.
As you might have suspected, attendance went up immediately. We saw people on the first Sunday who we hadn’t seen since the pandemic started. We also saw many first-time visitors who appreciated an approach to church that kept them protected from COVID-19.
What we had done, in a sense, was to go back in time to pioneer days, when folks didn’t worship inside church buildings, when there were no church buildings, nor padded pews, nor theater-style seating. It was a time when families drove in on wagons, wrapped themselves in warm blankets in cool weather, and heard the Gospel proclaimed.
Turns out that by doing drive-in services, we were worshipping in much the same way our forefathers did. We had run smack into Jeremiah 6:16, which admonishes us to “ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls.”
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
