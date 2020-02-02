A funeral was underway for a fellow who had been quite the rascal in his day. The preacher, hoping to comfort the family, was doing his best to focus on the fellow’s positive side.
“He was an honest man, a loving husband and a kind and generous father,” the preacher said.
That’s when the widow leaned over to one of her kids and said: “Go up there and take a look in that coffin and made sure that’s your dad in there.”
Preachers tend to see the best in people, in large part because they see them most often inside the church. It’s not that hard for most people to be on their best behavior for an hour on Sunday mornings. So, preachers usually are able to offer at least a few glowing words about them.
Sometimes, though, it can be tough. The late Nashville comedienne Minnie Pearl once told about two brothers who had cheated, swindled, disrespected and mistreated everyone they had ever done business with.
One of the brothers died, and the other was left to arrange his funeral. So the surviving brother told the local preacher he’d donate $10,000 to the church if he would say his brother was a saint.
The preacher said, “You mean all I have to do is work into the eulogy the words ‘he was a saint?’”
“Yes, that’s all,” the surviving brother said.
The brother wrote the preacher a check, and they shook hands on the deal.
The funeral was packed with people curious as to whether the preacher would actually follow through. He did so with these words: “As you know, the deceased was an awful man who cheated, swindled, disrespected and mistreated everyone he ever did business with, but, compared to his brother, ‘he was a saint.’”
While people often joke about funerals, it’s never easy to say goodbye to someone we love. Even so, the Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes 7:1 that the day of death is better than the day of birth. That’s because a better life awaits followers of Christ. When believers die, they are escorted by angels into the splendor of Heaven, where they never again feel pain or sorrow, where they can enjoy a land of unclouded day.
That should be all the motivation we need to want to surrender our hearts to the Lord and to live the kind of lives that honor Him.
It’s my hope that when we leave this world, that we’ve lived such lives that our surviving relatives aren’t tempted to look inside the coffin to make sure that’s us the preacher is talking about.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359.
