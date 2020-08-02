Two young men from the other end of the state were flying to the big city for a visit. Before they left home, their father gave them some advice: “You watch those big city taxi drivers. They’ll rob you blind. Never pay them what they ask for. You have to haggle.”
At the big city airport, the young men caught a cab to their hotel. When they got there, the driver said, “That’ll be $20.”
“Oh no you don’t,” one of the young men said. “My dad warned me about you big city taxi drivers. You’ll be getting $15 from me and not a penny more.”
“Yeah, and you’ll only be getting $15 from me, too,” said the other.
I’m sure that taxi driver was more than willing to accept $30 instead of $20. I don’t know about you, but I’m not a very good haggler. It seems I almost always end up paying at least what someone is asking for something, if not more.
In the Middle East, haggling is very much a part of the culture. Folks almost never pay the asking price. Street vendors always have an asking price and a selling price.
It doesn’t take very long for Americans to get comfortable making lower offers than a street vendor is asking for one thing or another. Wouldn’t it be something if that worked at Kroger stores here in the states? When the checkout lady tells you “that’ll be $110,” you reply, “I’ll tell you what I’ll do. I’ll give you $55 and not a penny more.” While I’ve never tried that, I feel quite certain it wouldn’t work, not in the United States, anyway. The clerk would say, “That’s not the way it works here.”
Well, there are lots of people who try to haggle with the Lord, attempting to strike a deal. But it doesn’t work with him, either.
Did you ever know people who found themselves in the midst of a crisis and who have promised God things in exchange for him answering their prayers. Things like: “God, if you heal me, I’ll be in church every Sunday,” or, “If you get me out of this situation, I’ll never do this again.”
Why should God bargain with us for something we should already be doing, or why should he bargain with us over something we should not be doing anyway? The fact is, most people never uphold their end of those bargains. They forget all about it when the crisis has passed.
The truth is, we do not need to bargain with God. All that we have, he gave us. He loves us, and he wants the best for us. He says: “Ask and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you. For everyone that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened” (Matthew 7:7-8).
Even those boys who haggled with the taxi driver have sense enough to know you’ll never find a better deal than that.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
