Three little boys were standing in the front yard when a firetruck rumbled by. They noticed a spotted dog sitting up top, and they wondered what purpose he served.
“He’s the mascot,” one little boy said.
“No, no, that’s not it,” said another. “They use the dog for crowd control.”
“You’re both wrong,” the other boy said. “It’s the dog’s job to find the fire hydrants.”
Well, I’ve been taking care of my daughter’s miniature schnauzer, Max, since she moved to Alaska to teach a couple months ago, and I can tell you dogs are pretty good at finding hydrants. In fact, they seem to be naturally drawn to them.
You know, Christians should be good at finding churches. When church doors swing open, every Christian should be there to worship the Almighty. That’s the way it was King David back in his day. Perhaps you remember what he said about a single day in God’s house being better than 1,000 spent anywhere else. He went on to say:
“I had rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than to dwell in the tents of wickedness” (Psalm 84:10). In other words, he said he would be happier standing just inside the backdoor of God’s house than to have full access to any other place.
Kentucky preacher Doyle Spry shared a poem here while back that calls out Christians who have become lackadaisical about their church attendance, especially those who have stopped attending Sunday night worship services. The poem says:
I love the church that Jesus bought,
And know that it is right.
I go there on Sunday morning,
But not on Sunday night.
I love to sing the songs of God,
Such worship must be right.
This I do on Sunday morn,
But not on Sunday night.
I love to hear the Gospel, too.
It gives me pure delight.
I hear it on Sunday morning,
But not on Sunday night.
I know I need more strength
To keep me in the fight.
For help I come on Sunday morn,
But not on Sunday night.
Yes, we all must die.
I hope I will be right.
So, may I die on Sunday morn,
But not on Sunday night.
Those three little boys understood that dogs are naturally drawn to fire hydrants. It should be even more natural for Christians to be drawn to God’s house, even on Sunday night.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6856 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
