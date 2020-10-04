One of my favorite stories ever is about the farmer who told his buddies at the feed store that he had developed a chicken with four legs.
“How do they taste?” one of his buddies asked.
“Well, I don’t know,” the farmer said. “We’ve not been able to catch one yet.”
I do believe there’s no better place in the country than the local feed store to hear stories so funny that they make you laugh out loud. Hangouts like that, with farmers sitting around on a rainy day catching up on the latest news, are pure Americana. The big chain stores have run many of them out of business. We lost ours a few years ago, despite the best efforts of the proprietor, Jerry Jones. Jerry went head to head with the likes of Tractor Supply, Rural King and Southern States, but ultimately he lost the fight. Now only a vacant building remains marking the place where great storytellers used to loaf.
Jerry is in the nursing home now, but he’s still able to spin quite the yarn. I talk with him about once a week. He still seems to know everything about everybody, and he never runs out of tales. The closing of his feed store, in my opinion, was a huge loss to our community. It was, in a very real sense, an American institution.
You do realize that feed stores aren’t the only such institutions closing these days. Churches are, too. Fewer people are going to church now. With attendance declining, financial resources are also dwindling, which means less money to support ministers or to care for aging church buildings. We have churches very near your homes that have fewer than a dozen people in regular attendance on Sunday mornings.
For the past year, I’ve been serving as pastor of a small rural church. Longtime members talk about the good old days when all the pews were full of enthusiastic believers. I for one don’t want to see our local churches go the route of the locally owned feed stores. And we, as believers, should be bent on making sure that doesn’t happen.
In our rural community, only about 10 percent of the population attends church. Oddly enough, I am encouraged by that statistic, because it tells me there are literally thousands of people within an easy drive of our church who aren’t attached to any other congregation and who could come and be a part of ours. These are people who could play a crucial role in saving a piece of Americana.
If you’d like to be a part of our efforts at South Fork, just give me a call or send me an email. My phone number and email address are included below. This is an opportunity to be a part of something truly remarkable, something of eternal value, and I hope you’ll run as fast as a four-legged chicken to come help us.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
