You may recall the story about the old fellow who had a routine of walking around the Social Security office, picking up every piece of paper he found. He’d examine the paper closely and say, “No, that’s not it.” He’d then throw it back down.
He did this same thing day after day, week after week, picking up any paper he came across, then throwing it down, muttering, “No, that’s not it.”
The odd behavior finally caught the attention of the Social Security office’s manager who arranged for the old fellow to undergo a psychological exam.
The psychologist concluded the old fellow had “decreased mental capacity,” and prepared a paper granting him a monthly SSI check. The psychologist handed that piece of paper to the old fellow, who smiled broadly, and said, “Yes, that’s it.”
Sounds like the old fellow with “decreased mental capacity” had outsmarted both the office manager and the psychologist.
Have you ever been scrutinized by others? Perhaps at work, when you were being considered for a promotion? Perhaps when you were applying for a new job? Perhaps when you moved into a new home with lots of curious neighbors? Perhaps when you applied for a loan and the bank was trying to determine whether you could be trusted to pay it back?
All of us of every age group may be scrutinized from time to time, but it seems to me that senior citizens are scrutinized almost constantly by people watching for signs of “decreased mental capacity.”
I was really struck recently by a Psalm that was apparently written late in the life of King David, a man who in his prime was strong and powerful.
“Cast me not off in the time of old age; forsake me not when my strength faileth me. For mine enemies speak against me; and they that lay wait for my soul take counsel together, saying, God hath forsaken him; persecute and take him; for there is none to deliver him. O God, be not far from me. O my God, make haste for my help. Let them be confounded and consumed that are adversaries to my soul. Let them be covered with reproach and dishonor that seek my hurt” (Psalm 71:9-13).
What a shame that our seniors have to live under microscopes. In my experience, you don’t have to search for dementia or senility or some other form of “decreased mental capacity.” If it’s there, it will absolutely slap you in the face. It’s unmistakable. And it’s heartbreaking. You’ll know it when you see it. You’ll be able to say, without any doubt, “Yes, that’s it.”
Until then, stop analyzing the senior citizens around you. Instead, learn from them. Benefit from their wisdom and experience. Just maybe they’ll show you how to pull one over on the Social Security guy.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com
