You might have heard about the two psychiatrists who, while walking down the road one day, encountered a man lying in the ditch, covered with cuts and bruises from a terrible beating. One of the psychiatrists looked at the other and said, “Whoever did this really needs our help.”
It’s strange how a psychiatrist could have a perspective very different from that of, say, a medic, who would have looked upon the same scene and have no thought other than that the man in the ditch needs his help.
People’s perspectives on life often differ, and it can be hard for us to understand how someone could have views that are so diametrically opposed to our own. I got to thinking about that the other day as I read about the famous encounter between David and Goliath.
David, the youngest boy in his family, was certain he could defeat the nearly 10-foot-tall giant. From David’s perspective, there would be no contest. After all, he was on God’s side.
The giant, who had been a man of war since his youth and who had fought many battles and defeated many men, was certain he’d squash little David like a bug. From Goliath’s perspective, David would be no challenge whatsoever.
The Philistine army had every confidence that their champion, Goliath, would be victorious. He was the biggest, toughest soldier they had. From their perspective, the fight, if you could call it that, would be over quickly with Goliath shoving a huge spear though David, then hacking him to bits with his mighty sword.
I expect soldiers in the Israelite army had no confidence in David. From their perspective, he was a pipsqueak, an upstart. Goliath would tear him apart.
But it was God’s perspective that mattered. God knew very well the perspectives of everyone on the scene that day. He looked into the hearts of the Israelite soldiers and saw the fear that paralyzed them. He saw the cockiness of Goliath and his army. And he saw the faith of little David who had no doubt whatsoever that his God was able to use him to defeat the giant. So God did something that has been talked about through the generations. He made a great hero of a little shepherd boy by allowing him to defeat the giant.
Instead of being frightened out of our wits by the giants in our paths, let’s seek God’s perspective. When the odds seem stacked against us, that’s when God is at his best. He loves to show up in those situations and do something that no one would have ever expected. He loves to give victory to the underdogs.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857.
