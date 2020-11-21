Maybe you’ve heard about the very elderly gentleman who walked into the senior citizen’s hall, reeking of cologne. With a flower in his lapel and tonic in his hair, he had made an obvious attempt to look dashing. He sashayed across the room, his cane clicking as he went, and took a seat beside a lady sitting alone. He leaned in close to her and said: “Tell me, good-looking, do I come here often?”
Well, I’m not so sure about that old fellow’s approach to making friends, but I can tell you that having friends is vitally important, especially when we grow older. The Bible addresses friendship, telling us that two people are better together than one alone. “For if they fall, the one will lift up his fellow: But woe to him that is alone when he falleth; for he has not another to help him up” (Ecclesiastes 4:10).
I have always had great appreciation for senior halls and other gathering places for older people. They’re great places to create friendships. God made us in such a way that we need companionship. But far too many older Americans spend far too much time alone. Somehow, the culture in our country has shifted in a way that isn’t always healthy for senior citizens.
The Pew Research Center tells us that, in most of the world, it’s common for older people to live in homes with lots of family around. Not so in the United States. In fact, Pew found that very few older Americans live with family.
With more and more senior citizens living alone, medical alert systems have become big business in the U.S. in recent decades. It’s scary for any senior to think he or she might fall at home and be on the floor for hours or days, unable to get up.
In this current culture, senior citizens would be wise to band together, calling one another every day just to make sure everything’s OK, or getting together as often as possible at senior halls, churches and other gathering spots where they can be among friends and perhaps make a few new ones. We can never have too many friends.
But you may not want to go about it the same ways as the forgetful old gentleman with the flower in his lapel and tonic in his hair.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
