London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.