One pudgy fellow asked an interesting question: If we’re not meant to have midnight snacks, why is there a light in the refrigerator?
The fellow decided midnight snacks weren’t so much a concern once he figured out he wasn’t overweight but undertall.
“Wouldn’t it be great,” the fellow asked, “if we could put ourselves in the dryer for 10 minutes and come out wrinkle free and three sizes smaller?”
We Americans seem to be consumed with food and dieting. Have you noticed how we can sit around the table at lunch and discuss what we’re going to have for supper? Like I said, we’re consumed with food.
The Bible reminds us that eating is much better when we do it with people we love. Consider this from Proverbs 15:17: “Better is a dinner of herbs where love is than a stalled ox and hatred therewith.”
I can almost hear you saying “amen” to that scripture. I know you’d rather have a simple salad with people you can share a loving conversation with good people than to have the biggest ribeye with a bunch of unloving, quarrelsome scoundrels.
I fondly recall all those great meals I had at home growing up, prepared with love by a devoted mother. Those meals were always so delicious. Mother had nine children, and she prepared three meals a day for us.
I remember an elementary school teacher who would ask us ever so often what her students had for breakfast. Some kids would answer that they had Frosted Flakes or Captain Crunch or Sugar Smacks. Others would say they had Quaker oats. Some would even have donuts. I remember being embarrassed because my answer was almost always the same. I’d had homemade biscuits and gravy, fried eggs, bacon or ham that came out of our own smokehouse, or perhaps sausage we ground ourselves. Oh, and there’d be jam or jelly my mother prepared herself that’s we’d smear on those tasty biscuits. And we’d wash it all down with milk that came from the family cow.
My mother took pride in feeding her children well. None of us were overweight back then. I suppose we played or worked the calories off. But what’s most memorable about mealtime was gathering around a table with brothers and sisters who loved and supported one another. Like the Proverb said, it made our homemade meals so very delicious.
Since those carefree days of my youth, I’ve had more than my share of sugared cereals, which makes me wish, like that pudgy fellow, that I could jump in the dryer for 10 minutes and come out three sizes smaller.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.0. Box 673, Owenton, Ky, 40359 or by calling 502-514-6857.
