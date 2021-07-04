I heard a comedian tell his friend the other day that he had been married 17 years and that his mother-in-law had come to visit only one time in all those years.
“Well, that’s a good thing,” his friend replied.
“No, it’s not,” the comedian said. “She came to visit the day after our wedding and she never left.”
I heard another comedian say he had just gotten back from a pleasure trip. “Yeah,” he said, “I took my mother-in-law to the airport.”
Mothers-in-law sure get picked on a lot by comedians, and we all have probably laughed at many of their jokes. But those of us who have been blessed with great mothers-in-law know what a blessing they are.
My mother-in-law, Judy Glenn, is one of the sweetest ladies anyone could ever meet. She turned 90 years old this year but hasn’t slowed down when it comes to doing good unto others. Among the many kind deeds she does is to send encouraging birthday cards to everyone she knows – people in her church, people she worked with in years past, friends all across the country, to her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and more.
She mails a gazillion Christmas cards every year. She's the secret Santa who makes sure all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren receive lots of gifts.
If any of her gazillion friends have lost a loved one, they’re certain to receive a sympathy card with a kind note scribbled inside.
She has been doing these things far longer than most of us have been alive.
I can’t help but think of Galatians 6:9 when I consider the kind things my mother-in-law does on a daily basis: “And let us not be weary in well doing, for in due season, we shall reap if we faint not.”
I can honestly say of my mother-in-law that she makes this world a sweeter place.
I was out in the mountains of north Georgia a few weeks back and found what I considered a great treasure, bubby bushes. There were dozens of them growing along a dirt road leading to a trailhead, and they were all in bloom. Perhaps you’re familiar with those wonderfully sweet-smelling blooms. In some parts of the South, these bushes are known by other names, including sweet shrub, sweet Betsy and Carolina allspice.
I grew up with bubby bushes in our yard. Just standing near them is an aromatic experience.
You know, great mothers-in-law are like those bushes – they sweeten up this world. And if you have a mother-in-law like that, I hope you’ll let her know how much she means to you.
You could send them flowers or boxes of candy. You could buy them their own bubby bushes. Or, perhaps you could experience a real pleasure trip, take them to the airport for a dream vacation to a tropical resort.
However, you do it, show that dear lady just what she means to you.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
