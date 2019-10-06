I couldn’t help but laugh at the following letter someone passed along the other day.
Dear Jimmy,
No words could ever express the great unhappiness I’ve felt since breaking our engagement. Please say you’ll take me back. No one could ever take your place in my heart, so please forgive me. I love you. I love you. I love you.
Yours forever,
Marie.
P.S. And congratulations on winning the state lottery.
The postscript on that letter, no doubt, leaves us all suspicious of whether that young lady truly loves the young man, or whether she just wants in on the jackpot. It creates doubt in all our minds.
Well, I’m glad that the Lord leaves no doubt about his love for us. I was thinking the other day about the many ways he shows his love. My daughter and I were walking through a beautiful park, talking about that very thing when we were struck by how God has revealed his love for us in the world that he created.
Did you ever consider that he could have made just one little brown bird? But he didn’t stop there. He made birds of every color. Some are multicolored. He made them of every size and shape. Why? He did it for our enjoyment, because he loves us.
He could have made only one flower, but instead he colored all nature with flowers of extraordinary colors. And he did that for our enjoyment, because he loves us.
He could have made one little animal, but instead he made lots of animals of all varieties – both big and little, pretty and ugly, cuddly and not-so-cuddly – for our enjoyment, because he loves us.
Nature proclaims the love the God. In fact, the Bible says everyone who has walked among God’s creation has no excuse for not believing in him who made it.
“For since the creation of the world, God’s invisible qualities – his power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.”
The world the Lord created for us is so very complex and yet functions in such an orderly way. My daughter and I walked a trail shaded by tall trees and bordered by thick bushes, all producing the oxygen people and animals and need to breath. Each time we breathed in that fresh oxygen, we exhaled carbon dioxide that the trees and bushes need to survive. God really knows what he’s doing.
As I think on these things, I am amazed that so many people spend almost all their time indoors, watching TV or playing video games when they could be outdoors marveling at God’s creation.
I love to see the wonder in children’s eyes when they see lightning bugs flash in the darkness. How can they do that, considering they have no batteries or electrical outlets?
I love to see children with stethoscopes listening to heartbeats. They’re amazed to learn that an electrical current sparks those heartbeats. How can that happen, considering hearts have no batteries or electrical outlets?
We all know that God powers the lightning bugs, and he powers the heartbeats, just as he powers all of creation. And he does that because he loves us.
We can have our doubts about whether Marie loves Jimmy, but we can be certain God loves us.
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or by calling 502-514-6857.
