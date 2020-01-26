I heard the tale the other day about the fellow who had accompanied his wife to one of those all-you-can-eat, buffet-style dinner parties sponsored by the company she worked for.
“That’s the fifth time you’ve gone back for more food,” the wife whispered to her gluttonous husband. “Doesn’t that embarrass you?”
“Not at all,” he said with a grin. “I keep telling them I’m getting it for you.”
The Bible warns us that we’re to mind our manners when attending company dinners, especially with the big boss there.
“When you sit down to eat with a ruler, consider diligently what is before thee. And put a knife to thy throat if thou be a man given to appetite. Be not desirous of his dainties, or his most choice foods, for they are deceitful” (Proverbs 23:1-3).
If you’re sitting across the table from the big cheese, you’d do well to focus not on what is before you but on who is before you. You should be respectful.
If you think about it, that particular proverb is telling you nothing more than your mother told you when you were a toddler sitting in a highchair. No burping. No spitting. No throwing food. No talking with your mouth full.
Deborah Ruddell reinforces this notion in a poem she wrote called, “A Vulture’s Guide to Good Manners.” It was included in the book, “Today at the Bluebird Café.” This is what she wrote:
I never never never
put my elbows on the table,
and my face will never show it
if my tummy feels unstable.
I never tell a story
when my beak is full of food,
or eat a sprig of broccoli
that hasn’t been well chewed.
I never leave the table
until I’ve been excused.
When someone breaks the gravy boat,
I never act amused.
I never spit my food out.
I’m never ever late.
But when I come to dinner,
I always clean my plate.
The point is, of course, that if a lowly buzzard knows how to behave at the dinner table, a man should be able to do so, as well. But if he just can’t help himself, and if he has to make multiple trips back through the buffet line, for goodness sakes, he shouldn’t say it’s for his wife.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359.
