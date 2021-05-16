A woman had just boarded a crowded bus and was walking down the aisle to find a seat when a man kicked her in the shin.
“Ow, that hurt,” she protested.
“Pardon me, ma’am,” he said. “I have a nervous twitch in my foot. I got it in the war.”
As she walked on down the aisle, a fellow was winking continuously at her.
“Why are you winking at me?” she asked unapprovingly.
“I’m sorry ma’am,” he said. “That’s a nervous tick I picked up in the war.”
She walked on down the aisle, and saw a man flicking his finger over and over again. She asked, “Did you get that in the war?”
“No, ma’am,” he said. “I got it out of my nose, and I’m having trouble getting it off my finger.”
I’m sure you’ve noticed by now that we all have our quirks – those things that others might consider odd. I’d be afraid to count mine, but one I notice more than any other is that I say “um” a lot when I’m talking. I interrupt just about every sentence with “um,” it seems like. But I’m just glad I’m able to talk at all. It was a gift I didn’t have as a young child, and when I did begin to talk, I had a speech impediment that prevented me from saying some words. For example, I remember being teased by other children because I couldn’t pronounce words that begin with the letter C. I pronounced “car” as “tar.” A “can” was a “tan.” A “cat” was a “tat.” So, when I speak to people nowadays, and if they’re bothered by my saying “um” far too often, I’m in my own mind thanking the Lord that I’m able to communicate at all.
In the Gospel of Mark, we read about a person who couldn’t hear and who had an impediment in his speech. That person was brought to Jesus, who restored both his hearing and his speech. Jesus touched his ears and his tongue, “and straightway his ears were opened and the string of his tongue was loosed, and he spake plain” (Mark 7:35).
I hope all of us realize just precious a gift it is that we’re able to talk to one another, and I hope all us choose to share gracious words with one another, as the Bible encourages us to do.
Whether our quirks are our nervous ticks, our stutters, or a peculiar physical trait, let’s be grateful that our Lord has given us the gifts of breath and life. And let’s be careful not to tick off the lady on the Greyhound bus.
You can reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
