Perhaps you recall the story about the fellow who heard someone knocking. He opened the door and when he looked down at the floor he saw a snail. He picked up the little creature and threw it. Ten years later, he heard knocking again. He opened the door, and the snail was back, angry this time, and shouting, “What the heck did you do that for?”
I suppose being picked up and thrown would be rather unforgettable, even after 10 years. I expect most of us have had some unforgettable experiences. For Christians, those would include the day they surrendered their hearts and lives to Christ. For parents, that would be the day their child or children were born. For a husband or wife, that would be their wedding day. Those are some of the things people never forget. All such unforgettable events were wrought by God, and the Bible tells us in Psalm 77 we shouldn’t forget that.
I hope all of us choose to remember the good things the Lord has done in our lives. I thought about that a few weeks ago when 90-year-old Carolyn Montague left this side of eternity for her home in Gloryland. Carolyn was a very classy lady. I’d describe her as rather refined, even eloquent. She had a certain aura about her, an aura of success. And I would venture to say Carolyn was among the most successful people you could have ever met. You see, Carolyn achieved her ultimate goal is life: to be a wife and a mother. She came up during a period in America when most girls aspired to those things. And she did them well.
It was a sad day when the Lord called Carolyn home, but then I remembered some of the unforgettable moments in her life and couldn’t help but smile.
One of those moments came some years ago when we were having a Valentine’s Day banquet. It was one of those times when church folks would let their hair down and have great fun together. We’d typically gather in the fellowship hall and do comedy skits of various sorts at those banquets. Carolyn was one of three senior ladies who we affectionately referred to as the Golden Girls. Ann Bond and Carolyn Baldwin were the other two. They were all up in years, great friends to one another, and they always sat together on the back pew during church services.
Well, at one of the Valentine’s Day banquets, I recruited these three senior ladies to dress as the Dixie Chicks, a country trio who were known as much for their sex appeal as for their music. These three church ladies lip-synched one of the Dixie Chick’s best known hits, Goodbye Earl. You may remember the song. Earl had abused his wife, and he faced the consequences. “Earl had to die,” the song said.
It just seemed so out of character for Carolyn, taking stage with her senior friends, and gyrating around in Dixie Chick fashion. As they say in show business, these senior citizens brought the house down. It was a performance I’ll never forget: Carolyn, the typically eloquent lady, showing an outrageous side and making an unforgettable memory for everyone there.
When we leave this world, I hope that all of us, like Carolyn, leave behind unforgettable moments that make our families and friends smile. But more importantly, I hope we leave them with an assurance that we’ve trusted in Christ and will, like Carolyn, live forever in heaven.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
