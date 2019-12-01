Maybe you heard about the man who was quizzing his wife about what she loved most about him.
“Is it my good looks, my tremendous athleticism, my great physic, my huge muscles or my superior intellect?”
“Obviously, it’s your sense of humor,” his wife responded.
The husband in that old joke seemed to think more highly of himself than he should, which is almost word-for-word what the Bible warns against in Romans 12:3: “I tell everyone among you not to think of himself more highly than he should think. Instead, think soberly.”
I thought it interesting that the Apostle Paul, in writing that passage, aimed the warning directly at men who seem to have this strange tendency to imagine themselves in ways that are far different from reality, as if they are the strongest, handsomest creatures on the planet.
Some wise person once said women will never be truly equal to men until they can walk down the street with a bald head and a beer gut and still think they’re sexy. Isn’t it just the craziest thing how conceited men can be? Even when they’re wrinkled as prunes with sagging skin and missing teeth, men can still think of themselves as physical specimen.
The Apostle Paul, to make his point clearer, tells men to think soberly, as if they’d have to be drunk not to see themselves for what they really are.
The Bible says we’re nothing more than dust, that our righteousness is like filthy rags, that we’re nothing more than worms in contrast to a most holy God. Those descriptions straight from scriptures should give us a sobering perspective when we begin to think of ourselves more highly than we should.
What we need to do is praise God for the mercy he shows us every day. He’s the one we should think highly of, not ourselves.
Of course, if you are one of those men who tend to think more highly of yourself than you should, you could always ask your wife what she loves most about you.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or by writing P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359.
