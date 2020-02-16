An elderly wife saw an advertisement on TV for miracle pills that could make men young again. It caught her attention because her grizzled old husband of 50 years generally spent his days in his recliner, hardly ever moving except for shuffling to the refrigerator for snacks. So, she ordered a bottle of those pills and started giving him one every night before bedtime.
After the first week, she saw no change in her husband whatsoever, so she gave him a whole handful of the pills. The next morning when she awoke, she couldn’t find him anywhere. Finally, she spotted him sitting outside on the curb. She rushed out the door and said, “what are you doing out here?”
He looked up with tears in his eyes and said, “I think I missed the school bus.”
It certainly would be something if a miracle pill could restore youth to an aging spouse. More often than not, restoring an out-of-shape body requires an exercise regimen that involves sweat and toil.
I’ve found that true for churches, as well. I’ve been working with a dedicated team of folks to restore South Fork Baptist Church to health. South Fork had fallen into decline over the years, and folks there felt like they needed to do something or face the real possibility that the storied old church might close. They began a prayer regimen to get the church up and moving. In that process, they invited me to help by serving as pastor, and we’re just amazed at what the Lord is doing. On good days, when the pews in that 150-year-old church are full, we can’t help but praise the Lord for what He is doing.
He has proven true to his Word in the Old Testament book of Haggai, Chapter 3, written at a time when God’s holy temple had fallen into disrepair:
“Who is left among you that saw this house in her first glory? and how do ye see it now? is it not in your eyes in comparison of it as nothing? Yet now be strong … and work. Yet once, it is a little while, and I will shake the heavens, and the earth, and the sea, and the dry land; And I will shake all nations, and the desire of all nations shall come: and I will fill this house with glory. … The glory of this latter house shall be greater than of the former, saith the Lord of hosts: and in this place will I give peace, saith the Lord of hosts.”
We’ve been blessed to see folks coming to the altar every Sunday to pray. The Lord has been transforming lives. We’ve been celebrating around baptismal pool. It seems we’re seeing those beautiful words of Haggai playing out at South Fork.
The Lord continues to bring in fantastic folks to help set South Fork back on her feet. We believe the Lord wants nothing less at South Fork than a church that can do significant ministry across Owen County and beyond. We’d welcome you to get on board with some of the finest Christians I’ve ever known as God restores health this lovely country church.
There’s no miracle pill that can restore health a church. Only the Lord can do that. But, based on Haggai’s word, the sweat and prayers of God’s people are necessary to make it happen. We’d love to have you come join us and work alongside us. It’s an opportunity to be a part of something that will have an eternal impact. If you live too far away to join us at South Fork, you can still pray for us, and, if you're so moved, you're welcome to help support this important work financially.
Don’t be like the old gentleman sitting on the curb, crying about missing the bus. We don’t want you to “miss the bus” on this opportunity. Join with us .
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or at 502-514-6857.
