I heard about a lady who went to lunch at a restaurant with an old friend from college.
As they chatted, the friend pointed at two elderly women across the room and said, “that will be us in 20 years.”
The lady said, “That’s a mirror.”
Age certainly has a way of sneaking up on us. It seems like it was only yesterday that I was a little boy catching crawdads in a small stream near our home, chasing rusty Joe lizards around fence posts, tying thread to a June bug’s leg and playing until the big green insect grew too tired to fly. We didn’t have lots of toys to play with in those days, but we had lots of siblings and lots of critters to entertain us.
I don’t know about you, but sometimes I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror and wonder where the time has gone. Life truly is like a wisp of steam -- here one moment and gone the next.
I love listening to my good friend Rosemary Gaines as she tells stories from her childhood. Rosemary is now 89 years old, but the memories of her early days are so incredibly vivid, as if the events had just happened yesterday. She says, those 89 years passed in a flash. She, with her husband, William, raised a great family and helped build a strong church. William has since graduated to heaven, but Rosemary continues to be a blessing, even though she doesn’t get around as well as she once did and can’t do many of the things she once could. But she can still pray.
I was talking in church the other day about how the Apostle Peter was fortunate that, when he was thrown into prison, he had people who prayed for him. At the time, he had 16 guards assigned to him and he was scheduled for execution.
“Prayer was made without ceasing unto God for him” (Acts 12:5).
The Bible goes on to explain that God heard the prayers of Peter’s friends and sent an angel to miraculously deliver him out of that prison.
All of us need someone who is willing and able to reach heaven for us when we’re facing difficulties.
I’m glad Rosemary is one of the people who does that for me. I describe Rosemary as 5-feet-nothing, 75 pounds of pure dynamite. When it comes to prayer power, she is living proof that dynamite comes in small packages. When I hear of a great need among one of our local families, I always call Rosemary to pray because I have so much confidence in her. She takes Jesus at his word when he says, “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and it will be opened to you” (Luke 11:9).
Rosemary may not be as young as she once was, but she’s still getting it done for the Lord.
She’s proof that the passing years aren’t a disadvantage when it comes to serving the Lord. In fact, those years can be an advantage, because people with seven or eight or nine decades under their belts have experienced far more life and have so much more wisdom to share with younger generations.
So, if you’ve been blessed to reach your senior years, and if you catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror, I hope you see a person who knows how to get in touch with Heaven.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or by calling 502-514-6857.
