London, KY (40741)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. High 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.