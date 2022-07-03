The story is told about the police officer who pulled over a country boy as he traveled through the big city.
As the country boy got his driver’s license from his wallet, the patrolman noticed his concealed carry permit.
“Do you have a gun with you?" the patrolman asked.
“Yep,” the country boy said. “I have a .45 right here on my side.”
“Do you have any other guns with you?” the patrolman asked.
“Yep. I have my 12-gauge Remington 1100 under the backseat,” he said.
The big city officer, thinking surely that was all, asked if he had any others?
“Why, yes,” the country boy said. “I have a .357 in my console. And a .44 magnum in my glovebox.”
The patrolman, unable to understand why anyone would feel the need to be so well-armed, looked that country boy in the eye and asked: “Mister, you have so many guns. What are you afraid of?”
To which the country boy boldly replied: “Not a thing, sir. Not one thing.”
The Bible makes clear that folks can have far more confidence than that country boy when they put their trust in the Lord. David, the great warrior of the Old Testament, understood that. When still a boy, David boldly faced Goliath, the giant of the Philistine army, and defeated him. Later in life, while in grave danger from an overthrow attempt, David wrote:
“Lord, how are they increased that trouble me! Many are they that rise up against me. Many there be which say of my soul, There is no help for him in God. But thou, O Lord, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head. I cried unto the Lord with my voice, and he heard me out of his holly hill. I laid me down and slept; I awaked; for the Lord sustained me. I will not be afraid of ten thousands of people, that have set themselves against me round about. Arise, O Lord; save me, O my God: for thou hast smitten all mine enemies upon the cheek bone; thou has broken the teeth of the ungodly. Salvation belongeth until the Lord: Thy blessing is upon thy people” (Psalm 3:1-8)
In Old Testament times, an army was typically measured by its horses and chariots. David, however, understood that it was far more important to have the Lord’s favour than to have a huge arsenal.
“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we will trust in the name of the Lord our God” (Psalm 20:7).
If we trust in the Lord the way David did, a patrolman could ask us what we’re afraid of, and we could honestly reply: “Not a thing, sir. Not one thing.”
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or at rogeralford1@gmail.com.
