You may have heard about the city slicker who stopped in to visit his country boy friend late one evening.
After a while, the city slicker needed to use the restroom. The country boy handed him a flashlight, pointed to the path that led to the outhouse, and sent him on the way.
A half hour later, the city slicker hadn’t returned, so the country boy went to check on him.
The city slicker wasn’t in the outhouse, so the country boy went farther down the trail and heard a faint cry for help that sounded like it was coming from the well.
The country boy looked down into the well, and, sure enough, the city slicker
was in there sloshing around.
“You OK?” the country boy yelled.
“I am for now, but for goodness sakes, don’t flush this thing until I get out of here.”
While we can’t help but laugh at that city slicker, we’d also agree that being stuck in a well certainly isn’t a laughing matter.
The Old Testament prophet Jeremiah once found himself in the bottom of a well, put there by evil men who were angered by his preaching. When people aren’t right with God, preaching will almost always make them mad or move them to repentance.
When a servant in the King’s palace reported what had happened to Jeremiah. The king sent 30 men to pull Jeremiah out of that well.
Did you get that? A servant recognized that Jeremiah was in a terrible fix and intervened on his behalf by boldly going to king to plead for
his rescue.
We all likely know people who, in a spiritual sense, are in the midst of bad circumstances and need someone to come alongside them. What we should do is exactly what that servant did for Jeremiah: Go to our King, Jesus, and ask Him to intervene.
There’s a great church hymn titled Jesus Saves.
“We have heard the joyful sound:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Spread the tidings all around:
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!”
The Bible tells us there is salvation in no one else.
“There is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must
be saved (Acts 4:12).
You may be familiar with the psalmist who said: “He brought me up out
of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock”
(Psalm 40:2).
If any of us, like that city slicker, ever get stuck in a spiritual
pit, you can rest assured that you have friend in King Jesus who stands
ready to deliver you.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or by calling 502-514-6857.
