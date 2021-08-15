I love the story about the homesick son who wanted to buy his mom the perfect gift. He searched through every store but nothing struck a chord until he walked into a pet shop and found a parrot that spoke five languages.
He immediately paid big bucks for the bird and shipped it home to his mother. A few days later he called and asked her how she liked the parrot. His mom responded, “It was delicious.”
The son was perturbed that his mom had eaten a bird that spoke all those languages. Her response: “Well, why didn’t it say something?”
I’ve noticed an interesting phenomenon among many Christians in modern America. They, like the fictional parrot, aren’t using the wonderful gift of language, at least not when it comes to telling others about Jesus.
That’s so very different from the men and women of the early church. The Book of Acts tells us about two of the first preachers, Peter and John, boldly witnessing to the people of their day. They made no apologies. They stood before sometimes hostile crowds to proclaim the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus.
The anti-Jesus crowd threatened Peter and John to try to make them stop. Their response can be found in Acts 4:20: “We cannot but speak the things we have seen and heard.”
It didn’t matter to the people of the early church that the gospel was unpopular. It didn’t matter that some among them were beaten, jailed and killed simply for sharing the good news. They felt compelled to tell the world, and they did just that.
Christians in the U.S. face no such consequences, at least not yet. But even so, far too many are largely silent about Jesus despite his great commission that says, "Go ye into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.”
I’m so grateful that people cared enough about me and were courageous enough to tell me about Jesus all those years ago. Those dear ones made an eternal difference in my life. And, in turn, I’ve tried to tell others about Jesus, hoping that I might make the same difference in someone else’s life.
Like that fictional parrot, all Christians everywhere need to break their silence because, as the song writer says, “We’ve a story to tell to the nations.”
