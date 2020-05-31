I recall the story about a fellow who worked as an efficiency expert down at the factory.
He had been watching his wife prepare breakfast, making lots of trips between the refrigerator, stove, table and cabinets, usually carrying one item at a time. One day, he told her she could speed things up if she carried several items at a time.
“Did it save time?” a friend asked.
“Well, yes, it did actually,” he said. “It used to take her 30 minutes to make breakfast. Now, I do it in 15.”
The Bible warns us in lots of places that we can avoid lots of trouble if only we’ll guard our words. One verse that particularly speaks to me is Proverbs 17:28, which says, “Even a fool, when he holdeth his peace, is counted wise; and he that shutteth his lips is esteemed a man of understanding.”
I remember my mother’s down-home wisdom when I was growing up: “If people would just keep their mouths shut, their ignorance wouldn’t shine.”
Actually, there are lots of variations of that message from proverbs courtesy of people who tell it just a bit differently. You may also remember the quote attributed to Mark Twain: “It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”
It’s amazing how much has been said to instruct us to be careful with our words. One of my favorites that has made its way into the public domain says, “A turtle lays a thousand eggs without anyone knowing, but when the chicken lays an egg, the whole country is informed.”
I also like the one that says, “It would be better to leave people wondering why you didn’t talk than why you did,” or this one, “The first law of public speaking: Nice guys finish fast.”
And I love the old poem that says:
A wise old owl lived in an oak
The more he heard, the less he spoke.
The less he spoke, the more he heard,
Why can't we all be like the wise old bird?
Certainly, that husband who worked as an efficiency expert would still be eating his wife’s cooking if he had heard and headed any of that great advice.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com or by calling 502-514-6857.
