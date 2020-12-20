I heard about an elderly mountaineer who was snookered into paying $600 for an old, gray-faced Clydesdale horse that he intended to use to plow his cornfields.
By the time the mountaineer had ridden the Clydesdale home, it was limping badly. He called the veterinarian who, after examining the old horse, diagnosed him with advanced arthritis in the hips. He prescribed some pills that worked wonderfully.
“After a while, that Clydesdale was not only plowing 25 acres a day, but he was running derby races on weekends and beating even the thoroughbreds,” the old mountaineer said.
“What were those pills the vet gave him?” one of his neighbors asked.
“I don’t know … but they taste kinda like peppermint.”
Horses were so very important through biblical times. They were covered in metal armor to serve as the tanks of Old Testament military men. They were revered for their incredible strength and courage. In the Book of Job, we have a vivid description of the steeds used in battle.
“Hast thou given the horse strength? Hast thou clothed his neck with thunder? The glory of his nostrils is terrible. He paweth the valley and rejoiceth in his strength. He goeth to meet the armed men. He mocketh at fear and is not affrighted; neither turneth he back from the sword. The quiver rattleth again him, the glittering spear and the shield. He swalloweth the ground with fierceness and rage: Neither believeth he that it is the sound of the trumpet. He saith among the trumpets, Ha, ha; and he smelleth the battle afar off, the thunder of the captains and the shouting” (Job 20:19-25).
Isn’t that an awesome description of a war horse?
When I was a kid, that’s how I envisioned Old Bill and Trigger, though in actuality they were rather smallish ponies. There’s no telling how many “bad guys” we chased down astride those ponies. We’d cut them off at the pass, just like our TV heroes did, and we’d have daily shootouts with “bank robbers,” galloping between the barn and the chicken coop, cackling hens scattering as we went.
Those were the days. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a pill to get back that youthful energy, like the old mountaineer and his horse?
The fact is, we wear out, just like our horses. Fortunately, we can look forward to a better day in a land where we’ll never grow old.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
