A mother was tucking her little boy into bed one night as a storm blew through the neighborhood with thunder and lightning.
She was about to turn off the light when the little fellow asked with a tremor in his voice, “Mommy, will you sleep in here with me tonight?”
“I can’t, sweetie,” the mother said. “I have to sleep in Daddy’s room.”
After a brief moment, the little boy said: “The big sissy.”
I kind of understood where that little boy was coming from the other night when I was loading my Redbone hound into the truck after a few hours of coon hunting. As I was taking her collars off, a blinding lightning bolt hit nearby, with a crack that sounded like a rifle shot. That was followed by jarring thunder. Believe me, I jumped into my truck just as fast as I could.
Except for a few close calls with lightening, I don’t know of anything more refreshing than a thundershower, especially on a hot night. I have always loved sitting on a front porch on a steamy evening when a shower blows through to the cool the air.
Of course, there’s much to be said for sunshine as well. How we enjoy being outdoors soaking in sun after a dreary stretch of weather.
We realize, of course, that God provides both sunshine and rain at his own discretion. He knows what we need when we need it.
What’s amazing is that he is so kind as to provide warm sunshine and refreshing rain to everyone, even the worst scoundrels among us. That’s what the scripture says: “He maketh his sun to rise on the evil and on the good, and sendeth rain on the just and on the unjust” (Mathew 5:45).
In my mind that scripture speaks to the fact that, when God blesses his own, those blessings can spill over on people around them. I believe that’s true of weather, but also of other blessings. I’ve seen God’s blessings for a godly wife spill over on an ungodly husband, simply because they shared the same home. I’ve seen disobedient teenagers reap the blessings that come from living in the homes of their godly parents.
So, the next time a thundershower rumbles through, let’s consider the fact that it will water not only your crops but those of the scoundrel down the road or the big sissy in the net room.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or by calling 502-514-6857.
