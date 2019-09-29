You may have heard about the old fellow whose nightly walk took him past the cemetery.
One night, three girls caught up with him and explained how they were frightened to walk past the cemetery by themselves.
The old gentleman said he fully understood, that he used to be scared of cemeteries, too, when he was alive.
He said he’d never seen a group of girls run that fast.
It’s amazing just how much the Bible has to say about running. We’re called, in essence, to be track stars in the race that really matters, the race that has Heaven as the finish line. Listen to this scripture:
“Run in such a way to win the prize … a crown that will never fade away.” (1 Corinthians 9:25).
I love that our Lord and Savior has made the way for everyone who trusts in him to receive the crown, or, in other words, to be winners. The fact is, if we have Jesus, there is no way to lose. The Bible tells us that, with him, we’re more than conquerors.
I expect we could all use some encouragement in that regard from time to time. Well, the Bible provides that encouragement. Consider this verse:
“Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary” (Isaiah 40:31).
I have always been a runner to one degree or another. As a kid, I rarely walked. I ran everywhere. When I was in college, I ran daily. In my work life, I have gone through periods where I ran very little and other periods when I ran a great deal. Now that I’ve gotten into and past middle age, I find that running is absolutely necessary in my constant struggle to keep my weight and blood pressure down.
As Christians, we must exercise in other ways if we hope to be spiritually healthy. Those exercises include prayer, Bible study, worship and church attendance.
There are people who get engaged in spiritual exercises only when they get a good scare, like the girls walking past the cemetery. I’d encourage you not to wait for a scare to begin spiritual exercises. I’d urge you to begin the Christian race today.
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or by calling 502-514-6857.
