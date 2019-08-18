Two pastors stood on the side of the highway, each holding hand-written signs.
One sign said, “Turn around before it’s too late.”
The other said, “The end of the road is near.”
Some rascal slowed down just enough to yell out his window, giving the pastors a good cussing and telling them to go home. Moments later, the pastors heard the man’s brakes squealing and a big splash.
That’s when one looked at the other and said, “Maybe we should change our signs to say simply, ‘the bridge is out.’”
I’ve found that simple is better when it comes to communicating. But, try as we might, we still encounter people, like the driver in that story, who just won’t heed a warning. Jesus certainly knows that. In fact, he talked about people whose ears were dull of hearing and whose eyes do not see. He wasn’t talking about people who needed hearing aids and glasses. He was talking about people who purposely choose not to see or hear anything about things eternal. Then Jesus looked at his followers and said: ““But blessed are your eyes, for they see, and your ears, for they hear” (Matthew 13:16).
Franklin Roosevelt was known to make himself available to White House visitors, exchanging short greetings with people as they walked through. He felt certain no one really paid attention to what he said in those times.
So the story goes, he tried an experiment one day during a reception. As people made their way through the receiving line to shake his hand, he’d mutter: "I murdered my grandmother this morning." The guests would say things like, "Marvelous! Keep up the good work.” “We are proud of you.” “God bless you, sir." The last guy in the line did hear his words and responded with: “I’m sure she had it coming.”
Here’s the thing. We need to listen to the Lord, because, if we hear the Gospel and respond, we will be saved, for the Bible says, “Those who hear my words and believe in him who sent me have eternal life” (John 5:24).
But if we refuse to hear or respond to the Gospel, we have no hope of salvation. We’d be much like the driver who cursed the pastors standing on the roadside with their signs. We’d be on our way to destruction.
I’m glad so many of you were willing to hear and believe the Gospel.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857.
