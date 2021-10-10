Deep within a forest, a little turtle began to climb a tree. After hours of effort, he reached the top, jumped into the air waving his front legs, and crashed to the ground.
After recovering, he slowly climbed the tree again, jumped, and, waving his front legs, fell to the ground again.
The turtle tried time and again while a couple of birds sat on a tree limb and watched.
Finally, the female bird turned to her mate and said: “Dear, don’t you think it’s time we tell him he’s adopted?”
No matter how much time they spend trying, turtles simply can’t fly. But people can, figuratively.
The Bible says so in a passage that is especially encouraging for people who have grown weary in the struggles of life.
“They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles" (Isaiah 40:31).
The key to this renewed strength is waiting upon, or serving, the Lord. It’s sad that so many people in this world never turn to Jesus for refreshing, and, therefore, never know the joy of a relationship with Him. As a result, they never get to soar.
I have always enjoyed the old story about the man who found an eagle’s egg that had fallen from a nest. He took the egg and put it in the nest of a prairie chicken.
When the egg hatched, the little eagle walked around on the ground with the prairie chickens, scratching around in the dirt, eating worms and bugs.
One day, he looked up in the sky and saw a majestic eagle soaring high overhead. He said, “I sure would love to be able to fly like that.”
“Forget it,” came the reply from his prairie chicken friend. "You're a prairie chicken. You can’t do that.”
So, that young eagle spent the rest of his life scratching for worms and bugs, never knowing the joy of soaring to great heights.
It’s sad that so many people are in the same mindset as that young eagle, spiritually speaking. They never realize the thrill of serving the Lord. They never experience what Isaiah described as being able to “mount up with wings as eagles.”
Too many people are satisfied with scratching around for worms and bugs of this world, even though God has a much higher calling for them.
Too many people have no clue what great heights they could reach with God’s help.
That’s why I really appreciate the little turtle for his tenacious efforts to fly.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.