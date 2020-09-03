You may remember the story about the two hunters who chartered a plane to fly into the Alaskan wilderness. A week later when the pilot came to pick them up, he saw that they had bagged two moose.
“I told you fellows I could only take you and one moose,” the pilot said. “You'll have to leave the other behind."
"But we did it last year in a plane this size," one of the hunters argued, "and the other pilot let us take two moose."
"Well, okay," the pilot said. "If you did it before I guess we can do it again."
So the hunters loaded the two moose and the plane took off. But the plane, with all that weight, had trouble gaining altitude. It crashed into a mountainside. The men climbed out and looked around.
One hunter said to the other, "Where are we, anyway?"
His buddy surveyed the scene, and said, "I think we got about half a mile farther than we got last year."
Perhaps you’ve heard said that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Well, those two hunters would be classic examples of that kind of insanity.
I’m really glad that in our part of the country, most people learn quickly that if something doesn’t work, you don’t do it over and over again, expecting different results. Oddly enough, that’s true in our homes, on the farm and in the workplace, but it’s not so true in our churches. Have you noticed that many dying churches do the same old thing over and over again, day after day, week after week, year after year? They’re expecting that, any Sunday now, what they’re doing will begin to work and their sanctuaries will again be full.
Worship in our area has changed dramatically over the past couple centuries. The first worship services in this area were outdoors, in the shade of trees. At some point, folks decided to build shelters to gather in. That was a cutting edge idea at the time. Then, they came up with the idea of wooden benches to sit on. How radical was that? Those benches later became pews and yet later padded pews. They used to sing nothing but Psalms straight from the Bible. Someone came up with the idea of singing hymns in the church. You talk about controversial. Some saw that as outrageous. Those hymns were the contemporary music of the day.
Just about every improvement the church has made over the centuries has been met with resistance on the part of well-meaning people whose personalities just happen to be such that they don’t like change. There are people who want things to remain the same, no matter what.
If those folks had their way, we’d still be plowing with mules, riding horses and buggies and doing laundry on a washboard. In the church, we’d worship on hard benches with the windows open while waving those cute little paper fans to try to stay cool, because those folks were opposed to air conditioning.
Can’t we be silly at times? Church folks really can be like the hunters trying to get both their moose on the airplane, even though it didn’t work last time?
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
