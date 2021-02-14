I shared a story at church a few weeks ago about a lady who was making her first-ever parachute jump.
Her skydiving instructor briefed her as the plane gained altitude.
“When you jump out, you pull the big cord,” he said. “If that doesn’t work, you pull the smaller cord. There will be a pickup truck waiting on the ground to take you back to the airport.”
She jumped out and pulled the big cord, but nothing happened. So, she pulled the smaller cord. Still nothing happened.
“That’s just great,” she complained. “Now, I suppose the truck won’t be down there either.”
Did you ever have one of those days when things just weren’t going well for you? A lady in the Old Testament named Naomi knew those kinds of days well.
In the Book of Ruth, we learn that Naomi’s husband died, which was an especially hard blow back then because, in the misogynistic culture of the day, wives had to depend on their husbands for literally everything. Fortunately, Naomi had two sons to help her. But after some time, both of them died as well.
That left Naomi with two daughters-in-law. One of them left her and went back to her own parents. The other, Ruth, stuck with Naomi. In fact, Ruth not only clung to Naomi but also to the Lord of Heaven, telling Naomi, “Your God will be my God.”
They were two women trying to make their way in a man’s world. They survived by Ruth going out into harvested barley fields and picking up scattered grain that had been left behind. She would crush that grain to be baked into loaves for her and Naomi.
Now that would have been a very meager existence, except a wealthy landowner met Ruth while she was rummaging through his harvested fields. In a true rags-to-riches story, that landowner turned out to be close kin to Naomi. He married Ruth, and they lived happily ever after, as did Naomi.
It’s hard to image how dark the days were for Naomi after she had lost her husband and sons, or how dark they were for Ruth, who had to work from daylight to dark just to put bread on the table.
Things just didn’t seem to be going right for either of them, but then God showered them with his amazing grace.
Two women who likely felt like they were crashing, like their parachutes didn’t deploy, found that God himself had given them a safe landing.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
