The talk down at the beauty salon the other day turned to marriage, prompting one of the older ladies to tell a room filled with women that husbands are like fish.
“What do you mean by that,” someone asked.
“Well, women are always talking about the one that got away and complaining about the one they caught.”
I heard that old joke on "Hee Haw", the TV show that a generation of Americans grew up on. You know "Hee Haw" was in production for something like 22 years and its still airs daily in reruns. People seem to fancy the happy, upbeat tone of the show, the corny jokes and the country music. Who could ever forget Buck Owens and Roy Clark picking and grinning?
Back in the day, families loved to gather around the TV to listen to Archie Campbell or Minnie Pearl unwind a yard, hear a news broadcast from the anchor of KORN, or hear Grandpa tell everyone what’s for supper.
Have you noticed just how much TV has changed since the days of "Hee Haw", "The Andy Griffith Show", "Leave it to Beaver", "Father Knows Best" and the like. Our sainted grandparents who have graduated to heaven would be shocked if they could see the blood and gore that makes up so many of the dramas airing on primetime today or the sexual content of modern-day sitcoms. Why, they’d likely throw their TV sets out the window if they were exposed to what many folks are watching these days.
We as a society have gradually grown accustomed to the change. It’s happened slowly, a degree at a time. And now, many folks have become acclimated to TV shows that are radically different that those their grandparents watched.
The Bible gives fair warning that we should beware of the cultural influences, telling us that our view of right and wrong can be shaped by what we see and hear. For example, in Colossians 2:8, the Bible says, “Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.”
In other words, there are people with impure motives working to deceive us into believing wrong is right and right is wrong.
And in Romans 12:2 we’re told, “Do not be conformed to the world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.”
A phrase that comes from the world of computer programming says, “Garbage in, garbage out,” meaning that a computer is only as good as the information plugged into it. That’s holds true for people, too.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com or by calling 502-514-6857.
