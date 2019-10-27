A woman was talking to her friend on the telephone one day, complaining about her wimpy husband.
“Since this terrible storm started,” she said, “all he does is stand there and look through the window. If it gets any worse, I guess I’ll have to get up and let him in.”
It can be frightening to be caught in a bad storm, when lightning is flashing, thunder is rolling and the TV weatherman is warning of possible tornadoes. In such cases, we’re always advised to get into a safe place.
Well, not all storms are of the weather variety. We can face storms in life that strike terror all the way down to our toes, like when the doctor informs us that he has found cancer, or when our spouse declares he or she wants a divorce, or when the police officer knocks on the door with bad news. What then? What do we do when those kinds of storms hit?
In the same way that you have a basement or a cellar in case of tornadoes, we also need a safe place when the storms of life come crashing in on us. The safest place is just as close as we can get to our Lord.
I love what God said to Moses in Exodus 33:22: “I will put you in a cleft of the rock and cover you with my hand.” Now, that would be a place of utmost security.
In Old Testament days, when the people of God were at risk of attack from neighboring countries, they would build fortresses and put up towers from where they could see enemies approach. But the people of God understood that their ultimate security was in the Lord. That’s why David wrote in Psalm 18:2: “The Lord is my rock, my fortress, my deliverer … my high tower.”
People look in so many places for safety and security. Some choose spouses for that reason. Some purchase insurance policies. Some build homes with bunker-like basements and fill them with nonperishable foods. Some have watchdogs and guns. But the truth is, if we want the ultimate in security, we’ll bring the Lord into our hearts and lives and homes.
Unlike the unsympathetic wife, you never have to worry about Lord locking you out.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at P.O. Box 673, Owenton, Ky. 40359 or by calling 502-514-6857.
