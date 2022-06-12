A wealthy man loved inviting people to his house to show off the alligator he kept in his swimming pool.
When people were gathered around the pool, the wealthy man would make an offer: “If any of you will swim across the pool, I’ll give you $500,000, a brand new home, and a fancy sports car.”
As soon as he made the offer on one particular occasion, there was a splash, and an overweight middle-aged fellow swam across the pool as fast as he could go with the alligator snapping at his heels. He managed to get out of the water on the other side without being ripped to pieces.
The wealthy man was impressed, and congratulated the fellow, telling him he was the first person ever to accept this challenge.
“Now what would you like first?” the wealthy man asked. “The money? The house? The sports car?”
“The first thing I want,” the man said, “is the name of the person who pushed me into that pool.”
All of us have had acquaintances who would try to push us into things. Our parents likely warned us that we’d encounter such people, and that we shouldn’t allow ourselves to be manipulated by them.
The Bible admonishes us in 1 Corinthians 16:13 to stand firm in the faith, to behave like men, and to be strong.
The Apostle John once had a run-in with a rather pushy fellow. Here’s what John said:
“I wrote unto the church: but Diotrephes, who loveth to have the preeminence among them, receiveth us not. Wherefore, if I come, I will remember his deeds which he doeth, prating against us with malicious words: and not content therewith, neither doth he himself receive the brethren, and forbiddeth them that would, and casteth them out of the church” (3 John 9-10).
Can you imagine someone with the audacity to tell the great Apostle John and other early church leaders who walked alongside Jesus during his earthly ministry that they weren’t good enough to preach in his pulpit?
Diotrophes seems to have been the kind of person who might shove someone into a pool with a hungry alligator.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or at rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.