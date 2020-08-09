Wanting to build the self-esteem of her students, a teacher told her class: “Anyone who thinks he’s stupid, stand up.”
Nobody stood up.
“I’m sure there are some stupid ones over on this side of the class. If you think you’re stupid stand up.”
Bubba Junior stood up.
“Oh, Bubba Junior, you think you’re stupid?” the teacher asked with compassion in her voice.
“No,” Bubba Junior said. “I just felt bad that you’re the only one standing.”
Did you know the Bible instructs us to stand?
We’re to stand for the faith, according to 1 Corinthians 16:13..
We’re to stand against the schemes of the devil, according to Ephesians 6:11.
We’re to stand firm on our Christian teachings, according to 2 Thessalonians 2:15
We’re to stand up side by side with other believers for the Gospel, according to Philippians 1:27
We’re to stand firm for the freedom we have in Christ, according to Galatians 5:1.
I always appreciated the song lyric that says you’ve got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.
Through the centuries, Christians have been standing up for God. Many have paid the ultimate price as a result. They have been beheaded. They have been burned at the stake. They have been boiled in oil. They have been crucified. They have been stoned. They have been sawed in half. They have been run through with swords. Why? Because they took a stand for God and refused to back down.
Some people might argue those martyrs were stupid for standing, that if they’d simply kept their seat and kept silent, they wouldn’t have been killed. But to them, the Gospel was far too important to sit idly by while lost people without Christ.
But those martyrs weren’t stupid. The stupid ones would be those who refuse to stand up for the Lord.
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
