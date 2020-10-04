Dialect Bigotry. "What is that?" you might ask. Especially if you immediately react to that emotionally-charged word, bigotry. Parallel to "prejudiced," a word we would quickly deny applicable to ourselves.
According to Professor John Modeff, of Morehead State University, "A dialect bigot is somebody who gets a big kick out of making fun of the way other people talk." You know--those people who think there's only one proper way to speak, and you don't have it.
Although I didn't make fun of people, I definitely had that attitude when I moved here. I adopted it from my mother-in-law, who was not a transplant like me. But I spoke correctly--people around me who didn't were at best uneducated; at worst, stupid, even if educated.
Then along came Cratis Williams, considered the Father of Appalachian Studies. One set of lectures at Sue Bennett College, and he had me straightened out. Essentially with a single statement: "Over three million people [that was in the late 1970s] speak the Appalachian dialect." Being somewhat intelligent, I figured three million people couldn't be wrong. I was the one who wasn't speaking right.
Through Dr. Williams, and later Professor Lester Woody at Union College, I developed a deep respect for and significantly more understanding of the regional dialect.
A dialect is characterized primarily by its differences in vocabulary, grammar, and pronunciation. So words like "poke" (brought here from Scotland?) for "bag," or "hit's" (a hold-over from Shakespearean English) for "it's," are dialectical. As is the identical sound of "sale-sell" or "pin-pen." I got to the point of just asking, "Do you mean a pen to write with?" when a student would ask me if they could borrow one.
Eventually I understood that "I don't care to" means "okay," as opposed to the "I don't want to" translation that I would have given it. And that "Come back this afternoon" might mean after 4 PM instead of before.
Another reflection of that British Isles heritage is using "Of a--," as in referring to "morning" or evening." I find that still used in novels by British writers.
Of course, I could go on and on (maybe into another article . . .). I have folders of notes, which unfortunately I could never use to develop a unit, because the topic never quite fit into the required curriculum. But I shared tidbits whenever I could.
The trouble with dialect lies in how you view language usage. Should it be "one size fits all?" Might be easier, but think how boring it would be. Our usage reflects our diversity and who we are.
We begin learning how to use language when we are born, absorbing it from those around us. Noam Chomsky's studies found that by 18 months, we are acquiring how we will speak. Some researchers say say that by age 4, the basic features of our language are "locked" into place. Highlighting why it may be a losing battle to try to change those patterns through the years of a child's schooling.
The sad part of dialect, instantly heard when someone begins talking, is that we use it to judge people. Appalachia has a history of denigrating people for their dialect. But consider other regions: Bostonians are proud of those intrusive "r's," as in "Cuber," and Tidewater North Carolinians are proud of their dialect. New Yorkers don't seem to have a problem with theirs, either.
Sometimes we may have to modify our dialect if we want entry into a certain group or profession. Isn't that, after all, the bet that Henry Higgins makes about Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady," based on Shaw's 1913 play, "Pygmalion?"
Our speech patterns help to identify us. I bet I could record ten voices--say John F. Kennedy, Sean Connery, Jimmy Carter (ridiculed for his as President), Jane Fonda, etc.--and you could identify them all. Now think about them all speaking the same way (you pick which one). Yeah--boring.
This is a very brief sketch of our language, but it all adds up to one thing: our country reflects an array of dialects and regional differences, yet we can basically understand each other. The differences help make people interesting. And above all else, there is no relationship between intelligence and dialect.
