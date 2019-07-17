Brambles Rubus spp.

When walking through a field and you trip on a dewberry vine or get snagged by a blackberry briar most people give them a piece of their mind. However, when they are eating some blackberry cobbler with ice cream or putting raspberry jelly on their morning toast their thoughts of the brambles are quite different.
Eating the fruits of the brambles, (blackberry, raspberries and dewberries), is what we think of when talking about them but we can use the young sprouts, roots, leaves, and fruits in medicine and to eat or make drinks.
The young tender sprouts can be used in salads, while the roots and mature leaves are used to make teas for medicine. Teas made from the root were used to treat diarrhea, dysentery, and pains in the back and stomach. While the teas made from the leaves were used to wash open sores and ulcers, brambles have tannin in them and are good for stopping minor bleeding.
The fruits of these plants are used in cooking to make pies, cakes, muffins and other deserts. They can also be used to make or flavor cold drinks and teas, but they are best known for their jams and jellies.
The fruits of these three plants ripen at different times but the blackberry, which is the most common of these wild plants, blooms from May through June. The berries set on as the blossoms fall off but they don't ripen until July.
Today the commercial value has changed the way some people look at brambles and their attitude toward them. They have been cultivated and people are raising them. Some of better known hybrid berries are the Loganberry and boysenberry. Some of the cultivated raspberries have fruit at the top, or on the end, of first year sprouts, in late summer and low on the sprouts in early summer the next year. This species of raspberries is called "Primocane Fruiting" raspberries. The raspberries that have fruits on the second year canes are called "Floricane Fruiting" raspberries and blackberries.
If you want to grow raspberries or blackberries remember that the way you take care of them will affect the size and flavor of the fruit as well as the size of the harvest. It is important to trim the canes, or briars, to control the size, how tall, of the canes and how thick or dense they get. Remember that the larger the plants, and the thicker they grow, the more fertilizer and water it takes to have a good crop. Also, raspberries need to be picked every 2 or 3 days and need to be chilled to 33 degrees F as soon as possible, immediately if not sooner.
Some people are even growing brambles for environmental reasons. They give food and protection for a variety of different wild species. There are several different birds that nest in briar patches as well as rabbits and other small mammals that hid and nest in them. Birds and larger mammals eat the fruit but for certain larvae the leaves are an important food source for there survival. The nectar in the blossom will attract butterflies, hoverflies and other insects that are needed to pollinate our fruits and vegetables.
