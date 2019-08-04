The U.S. two party system of governing is shamefully failing! Many of those elected to Congress do not represent their constituents because they are obsessed with promoting their political party. Ignoring their commitment to the nation, these members of Congress exhaust their time and this nation's tax payers' money in efforts to criminalize members of the opposite party, most emphatically the sitting President.
Our gaping and critical national needs - Mexican border, infrastructure, health care, a $26.5 trillion national debt, law enforcement respect, an annual 70,000 drug addicted deaths, international relations (particularly with China, Russia, North Korea and Iran) and returning American industries to America - are persistently neglected by our Congress out of fear of giving credit to their opposing political party.
By far America's number one enemy today is its CONGRESS; so diabolically fueled by political hatred that its members turn their backs on their own citizens and country.
Our two party system makes the assumption that its elected officials have integrity, are under oath to protect and defend America, and are not to be deterred by personal or political biases.
Historic research reveals that the most efficient form of government is that of a benign, just and dedicated single leader (a monarch or emperor or king) that listens to consulting and advising committees. The problem is human nature. Power, fame and wealth easily incline this autonomous leader (or decedents) to abandon a selfless love for country for self love.
So, in whatever form of government - be it bipartisan with an elected president or a solitary/single authority head - the frailty of human nature easily foils service to country and citizens.
Lion King - the play or the movie of 1994 and 2019, depicts a single authority ruler - a king who is actually a monarch; inheriting from one generation to another his throne. Such a ruler historically has often been claimed as a "divine right" king. With the exception of a small disgruntled segment - a jealous brother and his band of deviant and grotesque hyenas - the Lion Kings's supremacy and just rule is revered by the entire jungle population. It is idyllic and unrealistic, therefore delightfully entertaining in a world of make-believe.
Some critics however, including myself, observe power as the dominant feature of the movie. The power of the Lion as the King of the jungle forcing submission on all inhabitants of the jungle. The movie mellows this power dominance with the king's presumed kindness and justice. The efficiency of the Lion King's reign certainly clashes with the elongated interrogations that preoccupy our elected members of Congress today in their effort to impose guilt on each other.
So the answer is yes. It does appear that things would be better for our America if we could only find a Lion King.
The Rev. John Burkhart Ph.D, is a retired Episcopal priest and retired professor of psychology. Contact him at jandmburkhart@yahoo.com.
