I was afraid at age 4 (1937) when my parents for the first time had to be gone for two days, leaving me with grandparents.
I was afraid during my early childhood (1938-1944) every time my mother would grab the yard stick to apply a disciplinary measure for my disobedience.
I was afraid on my first day of school (1939) when I turned to discover that my mother was no longer standing in the back of the class room.
I was afraid every time Grover Haines looked at me. He was my teacher for four years (1941-1945) in a one room schoolhouse.
I was afraid when (1943) the five Milhound brothers, all much bigger than me, were going to beat me up after school since I had bumped into one of them accidentally on the playground.
I was afraid when (1950) observing the pounding gargantuan storm waves of Lake Erie.
I was afraid when (11-1-59) I had to deliver my first sermon to the seminary faculty and students.
I was afraid when (1961) I got my first speeding ticket from a state patrolman.
I was afraid when (1962) a deer leaped off a bank into my car.
I was afraid when (1964) I was rolling down the runway for take-off on my first solo flight.
I was afraid when (1966) a drunk ran me off the road when riding my motorcycle, causing me to go flying into the air landing on my stomach and there to roll in gravel 50 feet shredding my jacket but not me. Praise God!
I was afraid when (1972) I faced the two-hour academic oral exam at Ohio State University.
I was afraid when (1996) visiting my daughter, Laura, in Manhattan, New York: the congested traffic with its endless clamor and rumble, the continuous stream of people walking in all directions without a nod, smile or even the slightest acknowledgment of each other; the mysterious maze of subterranean subways, the surround forest of towering skyscrapers, the rapid pedestrian pace, halted at every crosswalk; the auto and truck exhaust fumes homogenized with the alluring aromas of every imaginable food, hot off-the-grill from diners along every street.
I was afraid when (2016) in the heat of summer, to be in a ravine chopping down shoulder- high brush – if there ever was a perfect snake pit.
I was afraid two weeks ago when (2019) the bank called that I had miscalculated and was overdrawn.
I am afraid now, along with many Americans across the country, when we find ourselves in a crowd - affording a “soft target” for a cowardice, deranged and angry shooter; one so diabolically possessed he thinks there is “something good” about killing at random unsuspecting and innocent people.
I am sure Jesus says to me what he said to his frightened disciples on the choppy sea. “Oh ye of little faith.” [Mt. 8:26]
However, I AM NOT AFRAID as I approach the closure of my “brief” earthly stay to enter endless life and the awaiting arms of a most loving Father. “…though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death….” [Psalms 23:4]
The Rev. John Burkhart Ph.D, is a retired Episcopal priest and retired professor of psychology. Contact him at jandmburkhart@yahoo.com.
