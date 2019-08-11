Discovering the faulty fuel gauge on my Ford several years ago was a memorable calamity – the fuel gauge reading a quarter of a tank when empty. The Ford stopped suddenly in congested, 5 p.m. traffic on the busiest street in town. Soon horns were blowing and the air quaking with expletives from lined-up traffic behind me. I have never felt so intrusively trespassing.
It is apparent these days that many of our young Americans feel the same - out of gas, going nowhere, stalled in the middle of life, dead in their tracks, frustrated, despaired, critiqued and condemned. They lead a loveless and lonely life, void of relationship (human and divine), are seething with hatred toward a society that rejects them. We Americans are guilty of handing our youth a sordid world that is consumed in the agenda of personal gain.
This experience delivered to our youth correlates with those parents who have a scarcity of time/interest in parenting (a thankless, no glamour, no pay job) submerged in their pursuit for “success”. There is an absolute relationship between experiencing a shabby/neglecting home-life as a child, and deviant/criminal behavior. The analytic norm of those who do serious crimes – such as shooters – finds typically a nurturing starvation in their childhood. They are children abandoned by parents prompted to leave the real world to create a fantasy – electronic world of gaming – such children readily become isolates, devoid of emotion and relationship.
Our American greed and frantic strain for success – preponderantly predicated on monetary gain – is also coupled ostensively with America’s lowest spiritual ebb – the fewest percentage of worshippers, the greatest percentage of Atheists and Agnostics, the highest of graft and deception in media and commerce, and the highest dependency on legal and illegal drugs – all of which makes a fertile seedbed for frustrated, despaired and hateful youth.
Being the world’s leader in gun-slinging, murders and mass shootings, we Americans are frantically fumbling to point a finger at the culprit or cause – be it GUNS, INSANITY (often a correlation to loveless and lonely lives) or POLITICIANS. All the while the culprits are those standing in our mirrors.
We do a great job in America requiring physical check-ups and vaccinations for our children to be in our schools (much like farmers following strict guidelines to feed and inoculate their cattle).
The day is needed and hopefully coming when mental-emotional quotients are also required for all children.
In the meantime, many of our youth are stranded, dead in their tracks, running on empty and enveloped in hatred.
The Rev. John Burkhart Ph.D, is a retired Episcopal priest and retired professor of psychology. Contact him at jandmburkhart@yahoo.com.
